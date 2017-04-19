New York awards funds to family behavioral health services

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is investing in more mental and behavioral health services for children across the state.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that $6.5 million will be distributed to 17 health centers to expand services under the HealthySteps program which focuses on early-life doctor visits and family screening.

The funds will go to federally qualified health centers, hospital-based clinics, community health centers and private practices for the hiring of specialists to identify behavioral or developmental health concerns.

Specialists will look for conditions such as maternal depression, developmental delays and childhood trauma that can foster emotional or chronic medical problems later in life.

Cuomo says the practices will deliver services to 350 children and will engage an estimated 5,950 families over three years.

