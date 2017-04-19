Sununu to replace chair of NH education board

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is replacing the longtime chairman of the state Board of Education, a further move to shake up the state's education leadership.

Sununu is not renominating Tom Raffio, a longtime board member and president of Northeast Delta Dental, for a seat on the board. He plans to name Drew Cline, a former Union Leader editorial writer turned independent consultant, to the seat.

It's unclear if Cline or one of the board's six other members will become chair.

The board sets education standards and oversees the commissioner of the Department of Education. Board members already have sparred with Sununu's new commissioner, Frank Edelblut, over science standards.

Sununu says Cline will bring an "outside perspective" to the board.

Cline must win confirmation from the Executive Council.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.