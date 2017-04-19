Trump promises to find solution for NY dairy farmers

The president is promising a solution to a trade dispute with Canada that affects farmers in our region.

In a recent speech, President Trump called Canada very unfair when it comes to dairy farmers without a market for their products.

Canada decided to impose import taxes on ultra-filtered milk which is used to make cheese. It had been duty-free but Canadian officials changed course after milk producers in Canada complained.

The change affects about 70 farmers from New York and Wisconsin.

"Get out to your local grocery stores, buy some extra dairy products, consume them yourselves or donate them to a local food pantry," said Beth Heinze, a dairy farmer.

Trump promised to work on a solution. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker sent the president a letter Tuesday urging him to take action.