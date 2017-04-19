Trump promises to find solution for NY dairy farmers

Police say they caught the man who vandalized a South Burlington High School athletic field.
A Waterbury landscaping business says someone stole one of its trailers and lawn equipment.
A missing New Jersey hiker has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after getting hit by a car in Milton.
A frightening situation in Colchester when a car got stuck some railroad tracks as a train approached.
We are learning new details about the fire that destroyed the Vermont Lake Monsters' clubhouse Thursday night.
The Vermont Health Department says West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes collected in two locations in the state.
A New Hampshire police chief says he's not surprised that a 6-year-old boy overdosed and had to be revived with naloxone this week.
