NH lawmakers look to regulate, tax daily fantasy sports

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Fantasy sports companies estimate more than 200,000 people in New Hampshire are participating in their games. Now, lawmakers want to get in on the cash.

A bill before the Senate on Thursday would make New Hampshire the latest state to legalize, regulate and tax fantasy sports run by companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Companies running fantasy games for the general public would have to register with the state, pay an annual fee of up to $5,000 and face a 5 percent tax.

Republican Rep. Gary Azarian, the bill's sponsor, says the state will see minimal revenue at first. But he hopes the state's share will grow as the games become even more popular.

DraftKings and FanDuel support the bill.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.