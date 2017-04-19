Quantcast

Hikers asked to avoid muddy trails

WATERBURY, Vt. -

Vermont recreation groups remind hikers the wet weather and melting snowpack mean muddy trails.

Some trails are closed due to the mud. If you see signs, you're asked to avoid those trails.

Hiking in the mud can damage the trails and the surrounding vegetation.

And there's still a fair amount of ice and snow the higher up you go, so they're encouraging people to take advantage of lower-elevation trails that have had a chance to dry out.

Vermont State Parks has a listing of closures, cautions and suggested mud season hikes. Click here to see.

