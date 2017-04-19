Quantcast

Goat yoga a hit at NH farm

NOTTINGHAM, N.H. -

If heaven were a place on earth, it might look a little like the Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. It's a place where the welcoming committee at the farm consists of a friendly turkey named cricket, and where goats and yogis coexist in perfect harmony.

Yoga with goats is a new offering at the farm and it's certainly a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Done yoga a few times but it was nothing like this," one participant said.

"If you have a goat on your back, you can stay right in table top," instructor Janine Bibeau told her class.

"It's gone viral," farm owner Peter Corriveau said.

Corriveau said they just started the classes a week ago and they're already booked up through June.

It's a simple idea: goats and people doing yoga together. And it's hard to tell who's enjoying it more.

Bibeau said it's not just legs and abs getting a workout in these classes.

"I left last week and my face was sore from smiling so much," she said.

And yogis seem to agree.

"You can't help but laugh," one said.

There's much more to this class than the downward facing goat. The back massages and snuggles are an added bonus.

Classes cost $22. The farm has had such an overwhelming response, they had to cap the waiting list at 330 people. Now, they're working to expand their classroom space so they can double their class size. They plan to announce on social media when the classes have room again.

