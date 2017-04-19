Threat prompts lockdown at South Burlington High School

South Burlington High School received another school threat Wednesday-- the second day in a row. That put the school on lockdown for two hours.

We're told Wednesday's threat was similar to Tuesday's. It came in as an email and had a similar statement. However, police say this threat was time specific and more staff members at the high school received it.

Det. Ron Bliss said South Burlington Police did not believe any violence would be carried out, but the school was put on lockdown as a safety precaution. He said they have subpoenas "all over the place" trying to figure out who is behind it.

"We're not going to stop until we find them. We're going to do everything we can to find them and we're going to do everything we can to prosecute them," Bliss said. "You know, these kids are in lockdown. It's very disruptive. This community, Essex, you know, these communities across the country-- this is a horrible thing to put these kids through and we're going to do everything we can to stop it."

Our Alexandra Montgomery spoke to parents and students in South Burlington who told her they're frustrated. They say enough is enough.

"My friends and I were in the cafeteria and heard the announcement that we were on lockdown," student Lena Ginawi said.

Ginawi was one of 900 students inside South Burlington High School forced to stop their school day to sit in the dark.

"It's frustrating, you know, because I have tests, a lot of tests coming up tomorrow and Friday, and so I want to like catch up with my teachers and really review and it's frustrating as a student to know that this is still happening," Ginawi said.

Fellow student Ben Tate says students whispered to each other to make sure everyone was OK.

"Essex was going through my mind at that point where it just happened across-- across town not far away. And then I quickly checked Facebook to see if anything had been on there and I saw immediately there had been threats issued. And it was a little scary but everyone seemed fairly calm," Tate said.

After a couple of hours, students were let out early. Dozens hurried to be with their parents.

Police say they didn't believe violence would actually be carried out. But parents are still upset.

"Stop it. Like what are you getting out of this? You're just making a bunch of parents crazy," mom Julie Marinello said.

Marinello says she has a son at Essex Tech-- which was on lockdown just last week-- and a son at South Burlington High School. She says Essex Junction was in constant communication with the parents.

"Whereas with South Burlington, I found out from my middle son, who's a sophomore here, that he's under a table in the dark and that they're on lockdown," Marinello said.

The middle school next door was not put on lockdown.

No word yet on whether South Burlington High School students will have school Thursday.

And there was another lockdown in Chittenden County Wednesday at the Shelburne Community School. Police say that was a modified lockdown because of an issue with a parent that was resolved. There were no charges but the school thought it was necessary to take precautions.

