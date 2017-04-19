Officials to mark upcoming merger of 2 Vermont colleges

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials are going to be celebrating the upcoming merger of Johnson State College and Lyndon State College into the unified Northern Vermont University.

The merger is due to be completed by July 1, 2018.

Johnson State President Elaine Collins, Lyndon State President Nolan Atkins and Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding will be at the Montpelier Statehouse on Wednesday, where they will talk about the merger.

The plans call for the administration of the two schools to merge but retain their campuses, programs, mascots and identities.

