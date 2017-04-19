Vt. House committee delays vote on ethics bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers have again pushed back a vote on a measure to create a statewide ethics commission.

Lawmakers on the House Committee on Government Operations spent much of Wednesday morning tweaking aspects of the bill, which has passed the Senate but still needs to get through the House Appropriations committee and full House.

The bill creates a commission that would essentially be a conduit to refer complaints about ethics violations to relevant state agencies. For example, if a state senator was accused of committing bribery, the state attorney general and Senate Ethics Committee would receive the complaint, but the commission would not act further.

Committee chair Maida Townsend said her committee will talk more Friday afternoon and will take a vote Tuesday.

