Vermont's College of St. Joseph names 6th president

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The interim president of the College of St. Joseph in Vermont now has the job full time.

The Rutland Herald reports Lawrence Jensen is the college's sixth president.

The chairman of the college's board of trustees says Jensen is the "right choice" and praised his business experience.

Over the past year under Jensen, the college pushed toward recruitment and fundraising goals and developed new athletic programs. The college also secured the largest private foundation donation in its history.

Jensen took over in 2016 after Richard Lloyd left to become president of Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.