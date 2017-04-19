Quantcast

Underground tunnel in Brandon nearly complete

BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - Construction is almost complete for a 230-foot-long tunnel that will carry the Neshobe River under a Vermont community for future floods.

The Rutland Herald reports work on the $2.38 million overflow culvert in Brandon is scheduled to be finished May 12. Work began in October.

The culvert is 6-feet tall and 12-feet wide and is funded mostly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Town officials say the tunnel will protect Brandon from a 500-year flood.

The town last saw serious damage from Tropical Storm Irene.

