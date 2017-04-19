NH GOP's 'Freedom Caucus' to create political action committee

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A group of House Republicans plans to start a political action committee to push back against New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper in the next election, the latest chapter in a growing GOP feud.

The New Hampshire House Freedom Caucus, which models its name after a group of conservative Republicans in Congress, announced the PAC's creation Wednesday. Members say they'll use the money to support candidates who believe in "limited government and personal liberty."

They're alleging Jasper will target members who haven't backed his agenda in the next election. Jasper says he has no plans to do so. In 2016, his leadership PAC boosted some Republicans in competitive primaries but left others without help.

Republican Rep. Greg Hill says candidates who don't "pay allegiance" to the speaker deserve the group's financial support.

