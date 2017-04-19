Steelhead rainbow trout runs underway

One of Vermont's best wildlife watching opportunities is happening right now.

Steelhead rainbow trout have started their upstream migration, leaping up waterfalls on their way to their spawning grounds.

Some of the best places to spot steelhead are at Willoughby Falls in the Northeast Kingdom, Coventry Falls on the Black River and Lewis Creek Falls in North Ferrisburgh.

The best times to spot the fish leaping the falls are in the late morning and early afternoon as the sun hits the waters.