Quantcast

Steelhead rainbow trout runs underway - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Steelhead rainbow trout runs underway

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Vt. Fish & Wildlife-Tom Rogers Courtesy: Vt. Fish & Wildlife-Tom Rogers
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

One of Vermont's best wildlife watching opportunities is happening right now.

Steelhead rainbow trout have started their upstream migration, leaping up waterfalls on their way to their spawning grounds.

Some of the best places to spot steelhead are at Willoughby Falls in the Northeast Kingdom, Coventry Falls on the Black River and Lewis Creek Falls in North Ferrisburgh.

The best times to spot the fish leaping the falls are in the late morning and early afternoon as the sun hits the waters.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.