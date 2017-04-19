Vt. police crack down on move over law

Working along a busy highway can be dangerous, especially when passing drivers are breaking the law. We spent the morning on Route 4 in Castleton to see what law enforcement in Rutland County is doing to get drivers to move over for emergency workers. The Fair Haven and Castleton police and the Rutland County Sheriff's Department have teamed up with two towing companies to target drivers who aren't moving into the left lane when passing emergency vehicles.

For tow truck drivers working alongside a busy highway, it is a daily norm.

"I'm on this highway, I'm on old 4. I'm here, there and everywhere," said Kyle Bradish, R&D Automotive Towing & Recovery.

No matter where he is, Bradish says he does his job in constant fear.

"You got to watch your back," said Bradish.

Or else another day on the job could be his last.

"You can be loading a car up on the side of a highway and you'll have at least five or six cars that fly right by you. They don't move over or slow down. They just keep driving," said Bradish.

Wednesday, Bradish got to sit back and watch as those drivers faced the consequences.

"You didn't pull into the left lane when that wrecker has a vehicle," said Lt. Kevin Geno, Rutland County Sherriff's Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up with two towing companies to stage a wreck-recovery. Despite four cruisers and two tow trucks, each with flashing lights, dozens of drivers failed to follow the law.

"You have to move over for blue lights, red lights, yellow lights, you have to move over to that left lane," said Geno.

And those who don't will face a $249 fine and five points on their driving record.

"It's about having space to maneuver and get around and be safe," said Geno.

"Whether it's yellow lights, blue lights, red lights, whatever it is… everyone has got a family they'd like to get back home to," said Bradish.

Even though drivers are not required to move over for nonemergency vehicles, officials still recommend doing so.

During the hour and a half we were out there, 18 drivers were pulled over and ticketed.