Vermont House committee approves gender-free restroom bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's public, single-occupancy restrooms would lose their gender signs if a bill that was passed by a House committee becomes law.

The only member of the House General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee to vote against the proposal Wednesday was Republican Rep. Vicki Strong, of Albany.

Supporters say the bill is a commonsense and inclusive measure. It would help remove the stigma people who don't identify with male or female genders feel when they use a gender-labeled bathroom.

Nearly a quarter of Vermont's 150-member House signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.

It's unclear if the bill will make it through both the full House and Senate with just over two weeks left in Vermont's lawmaking session.

