Hotels hacked in our region

Some hotels in our region may have been hacked.

The IHG hotel group announced that cash registers at more than 1,000 of its properties were compromised by software designed to steal customers' debit and credit card data.

Among the company's dozen brands are Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. The company's website says the locations in South Burlington on Williston Road and on Shelburne Road may have been compromised between Sept. 29 and Oct. 25 of last year.

It also includes the Holiday Inn Expresses in North Conway, Keene and Durham, New Hampshire, and the one in Malone, New York. Those were from late September to late December.

Click here for the IHG listing of properties that may have been affected.