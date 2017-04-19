Judge: No new sex assault trial for prep school graduate

Quantcast

By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire judge has rejected claims that a prep school graduate received ineffective counsel during his sexual assault trial.

Owen Labrie (lah-BREE'), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as using a computer to lure the girl for sex, a felony that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Labrie sought a new trial this year, arguing that his lawyers harmed his case in several ways, including by failing to challenge the felony charge. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge denied that request Wednesday.

Labrie has a separate appeal before the state Supreme Court.

