Take a tour of Plattsburgh's new airport facilities

The Plattsburgh International Airport has been undergoing a multimillion dollar expansion. We took a tour of the new facilities and got a glimpse of the projects that are still ahead. The airport has changed a lot in the last few years and officials say they hope the expansion will make the traveling process smoother for customers and increase the number of flights they have to offer.

For more than a year, the Plattsburgh International Airport has been undergoing a major expansion. Wednesday, Clinton County officials were ready to give the public a tour.

"Essentially this project tripled the size of this facility, thereby tripling the capacity to move passengers through the airport. We expanded all the components of the terminal. Ticketing, baggage claim, the concourse," said Bob Hall, Clinton County Airport Committee.

Airport manager Chris Kreig says the airport used to be easily crowded and the terminal, ticket counters and baggage claim were all on one level. Now, they've increased their capacity for baggage claim and created a second floor for the terminal. They'll soon begin construction on a customs and immigrations facility so they can add international flights.

"We're looking at a variety of different destinations right now. The Caribbean, down in Central America, those areas are certainly locations that we're interested in. It all depends on who we're talking to and what they have to offer," said Kreig.

Early this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, announced Plattsburgh was one of the winners of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative awards. That means a $38 million state grant, so this airport can continue its grand expansion.

"We will truly have an airport that's poised to take us to the next level and become the economic engine that will benefit the county's economy and the citizens over the next years," said Harry McManus, chair of Clinton County Legislature.

A few of the new projects include building an air cargo port which will boost area manufacturing companies by allowing for more shipment of materials and a restaurant in the terminal where travelers can eat.

"When you break the projects down into their individual pieces, there's about 16 different projects that we have going on and they go across the entire airport, not just here. We do have some things here at the airport like the connector corridor for the gate, the concessions buildout," said Kreig.

Airport officials say they are hoping to get most of these projects done by the end of next year. By the time it's finished, the expansion project will cost more than $50 million.