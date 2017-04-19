Vermont senator looks to revive legal marijuana prospects

By CORY DAWSON

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont senator is making a new push to legalize marijuana, but she doesn't expect the proposal will become law before lawmakers go home in early May.

Democratic Sen. Jeanette White said Wednesday she plans to use a procedural move to reintroduce a Senate legalization plan she sponsored from last year's lawmaking session. White wants to add a 72-page amendment that includes the language from last year's plan, legalizing marijuana and creating a regulated "seed-to-sale" market as an amendment to an unrelated bill.

White's plan is to have the proposal ready for next session, when it can be picked up when lawmakers return to the Statehouse in January, in the second half of the two-year lawmaking session. She expects to introduce on the amendment as early as Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.