Quantcast

Northern NY gets $5M for transportation upgrades - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Northern NY gets $5M for transportation upgrades

Posted: Updated:
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

More state money is heading to the North Country.

The latest is nearly $5 million and will go to several transportation improvements.

Among those are sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades in Franklin County and a million dollars to the city of Plattsburgh to use for construction on the Saranac River Trail.

That money is part of $112 million being distributed statewide.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.