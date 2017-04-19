Former Catamounts meet in NHL Playoffs

As the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators prepare for game 4 of their first round playoff series, it's a chance to look at a head to head match-up between two former UVM Catamount hockey stars.

Viktor Stalberg is a forward for the Senators. Kevan Miller is a Bruins defenseman. The two played at UVM from 2007-2009. They have each had very different paths to the NHL following their Catamount Careers. Miller has spent his entire NHL career in Boston while Stalberg has bounced around. Ottawa is his sixth NHL team. Stalberg was traded to the Senators from Carolina at the trade deadline.

"It's always fun when you get a chance to get traded to a playoff team, first time it's happened for me, but it's been nothing but a great experience so far," Stalberg said. "It's been exciting coming here. The guys been taking good care of me. I think we have a good team here."

Despite the changes in uniform, Stalberg continues to be one tough customer on the ice.

"He's a veteran in this league for sure," Miller said. "He's got the same stuff he had at UVM. He's a big, strong, fast forward that moves the puck well so he's a threat for them for sure."

Miller has averaged the third most ice team for the Bruins in the series. That's due to the fact that Boston has been playing without three of their top defenseman. Miller's defensive linemate, Joe Morrow, has taken notice and so has Stalberg.

"He's been really good. He's a tough player out there. He's strong any battles hard;" Stalberg said. "You've got to appreciate what he's done. He's really worked hard to get where he is at."

"He's someone you look up to someone that will play tough night in and night out," Morrow said. "He's really solidified his spot and help be real confident in what we do here."

Miller has had the distinction of having played with Viktor's younger brother, Sebastian at UVM as well.