Quantcast

Man found dead in Brattleboro - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Man found dead in Brattleboro

Posted: Updated:
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

Police say a man was found dead in a Brattleboro home Wednesday.

Police responded to a house on Clark Street at about 4 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned person. They say when they entered the home, they found the man dead.

An autopsy is still pending but police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. They have not yet released the man's identity.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.