Students cited for school threat at Landmark College

Two students are facing charges for something police say the men did at Landmark College.

Police say an alarming message was written on a dry erase board at the college in Putney, indicating an impending active shooter situation. With the help of school officials, police say they identified the students responsible for writing the message.

Samuel Ripper, 22, and Lucas Wiener, 24, both of Putney, were cited to appear in court.

Investigators say they do not believe the students were ever actually going to do any harm.