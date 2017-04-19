UVM controls track in home meet

Freshman Dan DeBlieck broke the Vermont men's outdoor record with a time of 48.26 seconds in the 400 meter dash to highlight the Catamount Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at the Frank H. Livak Track & Field Facility.

DeBlieck won the event with that IC4A mark and took down the previous UVM record of 48.47 seconds, held by former Catamount Ben Greenwald and set in 2013. The Livak facility record for the event remains at 47.20 seconds, set by Taariq Jones of Albany during the 2016 season.

The pole vault saw Ed Simon secure five points after clearing 4.55 meters (14-feet, 11-inches). In the shot put, Shane O'Connor threw 12.59 meters (41-feet, 3.75 inches) to claim first. Will Lynch tied his high jump personal-best, posting 1.95 meters (6-feet, 4.75-inches) en route to first in the event. Ian Weider jumped 6.86 meters (22-feet, 6.25 inches) in the long jump.

Other Catamounts collecting wins included Romario Bailey (100 meter, 11.40 seconds), Justin Leichty (200 meter, 22.86 seconds) and Aaron Lucci (800 meter, 1:58.11).

The women's side was witness to a pair of wins for senior Grace Weisbecker. She once again cleared 3.65 meters (11-feet, 11.75 inches) in the pole vault, tying her mark from this past weekend's Mt. SAC Relays in California. She also took first in the 100 meter hurdles (14.97 seconds).

In the 200 meter dash UVM claimed each of the top-3 positions. Julia Nugent won the event (26.66 seconds) and was followed up by Taylor Rosenblum (27.17 seconds) and Allie Olson (28.02 seconds).

Elsewhere around the track Rosenblum (100 meter, 12.96 seconds) and Gemma Del Rossi (400 meter, 1:04.50) picked up victories. In the field Cassie Roberge won the triple jump at 11.26 meters (36-feet, 11.50-inches) and Sydney Kurtic took the shot put with an 11.28 meter throw (37 feet-0.25 inches). Pearl Abiti had a mark of 5.45 meters (17-feet, 10.75-inches) in the long jump for a first place finish. Morgan Ferland was first in the discus at 41.41 meters (135-feet, 10-inches) and Katrina Rokosz was atop the pack in the javelin at 37.03 meters (121 feet-6 inches).

In the team standings Vermont won both the men's (95) and women's (99) meets.

Next up for Vermont are the War Eagle Invitational at Auburn University as well as the Albany Invitational. The two-day meet at Auburn begins on Friday (April 21) while the Albany Invitational take place on Saturday (April 22).

