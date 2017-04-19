Quantcast

Enosburgh Falls woman accused of stealing from vulnerable adult - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Enosburgh Falls woman accused of stealing from vulnerable adult

Posted: Updated:
Crystal Morse Crystal Morse
ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt -

Police say an Enosburgh Falls woman stole from an elderly woman.

According to police, Crystal Morse, 34, made several unauthorized account transactions from the elderly woman in excess of $500. She was under Morse's care at the time.

Morse is charged with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.