North Country gets $7M to fight opiate epidemic

ALBANY, N.Y. -

More than $200 million is being pumped into the state of New York to combat the heroin crisis.

The North Country will receive about $7 million of those funds. The money will support 16 residential treatment beds, one community coalition, two family support navigators, two peer engagement programs, one adolescent clubhouse, one recovery community and outreach center, and a 24/7 urgent access center.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York views tackling the heroin and opioid epidemic as a budget priority.

