Report: Black Lives Matter flag was taken by UVM student

We now know who reportedly stole the Black Lives Matter flag from the University of Vermont’s Davis Center last September.

The UVM student-run newspaper The Cynic reports that it was a student who stole the Black Lives Matter flag that flew on campus last fall.

The paper reports that it was J T. Reichhelm. The Cynic says it obtained documents that say the student admitted he was blackout drunk when he stole the flag and that he called it a stupid drunken decision.

Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers confirmed to WCAX News that it was Reichhelm. They say he was about a week into the pledging process for their chapter, and that brothers found a photo of the stolen flag on Snapchat. The fraternity says they reported the information to school administrators and unanimously voted to expel him from the pledge class.

We talked to students who told us they were disappointed that it was a member of their own community who committed the crime.

"It's really upsetting to me because that's not what I came to UVM for. That's not what I thought people are here for. I'm here for equality and I'm here for other people fighting people who don't necessarily have voices as loud as ours,” student Rose Chase said. “I hope that that doesn't set a precedent for UVM and that doesn't set a precedent for what people are like here."

The student government decided to raise the flag outside the Davis Center after police shootings in North Carolina and Oklahoma. The flag's theft made national headlines.

WCAX News reached out to the UVM Police Department for more details and but had not yet heard back when this article was published.