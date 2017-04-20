Quantcast

Man rescued at sea denied request for sealing of warrant

Nathan Carman Nathan Carman

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut judge has denied a request from a man rescued at sea to seal from public view a warrant that disclosed that he was a suspect in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather.

A lawyer for Nathan Carman argued it could hurt his client's efforts to find a job if the document remained in the public domain.

The judge denied the request following a hearing Thursday.

Carman's mother, Linda Carman, of Middletown, is presumed dead after their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean in September. Nathan Carman was found in a life raft.

The warrant said Carman was a suspect in the still-unsolved killing of his grandfather, John Chakalos, in Windsor, Connecticut. More recently police have described Carman as a person of interest.

Carman has denied any wrongdoing.

