Charge me up: Rural electric drivers face 'range anxiety'

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety," the fear that their batteries will run out and leave them stranded.

Some carbon-free motorists carefully strategize by knowing the locations of charging stations and bringing things to do to keep themselves - and their kids - entertained during three-hour charges.

Federal data show that charging stations in the U.S. have grown over the past five years, to 18,000. But they're still unevenly distributed, particularly in remote areas, with most of them concentrated in California and populous portions of the East Coast.

