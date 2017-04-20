Sununu meets with 127 businesses, no public commitments yet

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he's spoken with 127 businesses in 23 states and seven countries during his first 100 days in office.

The meetings fulfill a key campaign pledge for Sununu, who came into office promising to focus on business recruitment. But it's unclear if the meetings have resulted in any commitments that businesses will move to New Hampshire.

Sununu told reporters Thursday that many businesses have expressed "firm" interest in relocating to New Hampshire, but he couldn't say definitively when businesses might begin moving here.

Sununu says he has promised the businesses to keep their names confidential until they are ready to make a move. He says he's talked with businesses around New England, in Canada and in states as far away as Arizona and California.

