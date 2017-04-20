Wildfire Awareness Week recognized in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - It's Wildfire Awareness Week in New Hampshire.

The state has been part of the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Commission since 1949.

It provides opportunities for agency members to train together and share valuable resources when a wildfire or natural disaster strikes. Steven Sherman, chief of the state's Forest Protection Bureau, says with 81 percent of New Hampshire covered by forests, protecting communities and natural resources from wildfire remains a top priority.

During the 2015 and 2016 fire seasons, New Hampshire experienced an annual average of 250 wildfires impacting more than 800 acres each year.

