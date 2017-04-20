Burglar hits Barton cottages

Quantcast

BARTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are investigating multiple burglaries in Barton.

Police say the crook hit a group of cottages on Pageant Park road last week.

The thief got away with fishing poles, tackle boxes and other sporting goods.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

