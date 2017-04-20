Vt. police warn of computer virus scam

Vermont State Police are warning people about a computer scam circulating our region.

Officers say people have had their bank accounts fraudulently accessed after having a virus installed on the computers. It often happens after the infected computer becomes locked and users get a message telling them to call a number. The person who answers then tries to extort money from the caller.

Police say users will sometimes have a sum of money deposited in their account and then be threatened with legal action if they don't wire or refund the money. The harassment sometimes continues with phone calls demanding the funds.

Police remind people to never give out personal or bank account information. And they say if you're threatened with legal action on the phone from a scammer, hang up and call police.