SUNY students pledge to be allies

A new pledge on a local college campus means students will not tolerate discrimination.

SUNY Plattsburgh is launching the campaign I Am An Ally. Students sign a pledge that means they are committing to careful word choice, showing empathy in culturally sensitive situations and reporting discriminatory behavior.

It's an effort to make students of different races, ethnicities, religions and sexuality feel inclusion.

The Global Education Office says students can sign the pledge at the information desk April 17-May 5.