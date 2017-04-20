Vermont House passes media shield law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Vermont House has passed a bill that protects journalists from revealing their confidential sources using a subpoena and provides strengthened protection for information from nonconfidential sources.

The House passed the bill 140-2 Thursday. It's already passed the Senate, and Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would sign the bill.

In recent years, Vermont journalists have been compelled to testify in court on cases they have reported on. They have said the bill is necessary to protect journalists' credibility with sources they promised anonymity to and their positions as neutral observers.

Forty states have protections similar to what Vermont's bill would provide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.