Vt. police: Women smuggled drugs to inmates

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say they busted a ring smuggling drugs into prison.

They say back in March, they caught Emma Decubellis, 20, of Rutland, smuggling drugs into the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to inmate Randy Babcock, 24, of Rutland.

After an investigation, police say they found Babcock and another inmate, Steven Sedotto, 54, of Rutland, had been working with Decubellis and another woman, Jennifer Boule, 45, of Rutland, to smuggle drugs inside.

All four now face charges.

