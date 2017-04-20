Quantcast

Thousands of Vermonters wait until last minute to file taxes

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

We have new numbers on just how many Vermonters waited until the last minute to file their taxes.

More than 370,000 people file tax returns in Vermont. Seventy-five percent of returns have already gone out. But we're told about 9,000 didn't file until the due date two days ago. That's about 2.4 percent.

Those last-minute filers will be waiting another two months before any of those folks getting a refund receive it.

