Thousands of Vermonters wait until last minute to file taxes

We have new numbers on just how many Vermonters waited until the last minute to file their taxes.

More than 370,000 people file tax returns in Vermont. Seventy-five percent of returns have already gone out. But we're told about 9,000 didn't file until the due date two days ago. That's about 2.4 percent.

Those last-minute filers will be waiting another two months before any of those folks getting a refund receive it.