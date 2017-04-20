Another lockdown at South Burlington High School

Three days, three threats disrupting school in South Burlington: The city high school was on lockdown again after the latest threat targeting individuals.

The city schools superintendent says the threat escalated Thursday and included a list of specific teachers and students. Superintendent Dave Young confirmed a copy of the threat we got a hold of was the threat staff at the school received at about 11:30 a.m. The suspect threatens to kill five teachers and 11 students.

"With police assistance, we transported those students via bus with a police officer on the bus to the police station so that their parents could also join them and know that their children are safe," Young said.

Young says this is upsetting for parents and guardians of students from the elementary school all the way to high school.

"We're all working hard to excite and engage kids on very important educational learning, and it puts a huge damper on that. I have teachers that are at a standstill," Young said.

He encourages anyone with information to call police.

"I think that's critically important so that we can help individuals that are doing this to know how significantly disruptive and harming it is," Young said.

All students were sent home by bus, even students who usually walk or come by car. And parents were not allowed to pick up their children from the high school. Once students were dismissed at about 2 p.m., they had to go home on the bus. So that put a delay on the middle-schoolers who needed the buses because they had to wait for the buses to come back and pick them up.

Young said because Tuttle Middle School is so close to the high school, all activity there was moved inside and security protocols were put in place, but the middle school was not locked down. He also said there were no threats to the three elementary schools.

All after-school and evening activities at South Burlington schools were canceled. And Young said school is canceled at all South Burlington schools Friday-- elementary, middle and high school. A planned community forum on heroin that was supposed to be held at the high school Thursday night was also canceled.

We are still waiting to hear from police with an update on the investigation and whether they know who is behind these threats and the motivation.

The high school was locked down Wednesday after a threatening message was sent to several teachers. Students were dismissed early. And Tuesday, threatening messages were sent Tuttle Middle School and the high school.

The situation in South Burlington had us wondering where the investigation stands in Essex Junction, where there was a lockdown and massive police response last week. Police there tell us not much has changed. They are still working with the FBI and other districts around the country that have experienced similar threats. They say the case is still not solved.

