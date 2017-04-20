Plan approved to allow ratification of postponed NH elections

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Legislature has approved a bill to ratify the results of town elections that were postponed due to the March 14 snowstorm.

Nearly 80 towns rescheduled their elections due to a powerful nor'easter that brought blizzard-like conditions and more than a foot snow to much of the state.

After suspending legislative rules to allow quick action, both the House and Senate passed a bill Thursday that will allow towns who moved their elections to ratify the results after a public hearing and vote of the governing body.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is expected to sign it.

