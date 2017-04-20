Distemper cases reported in foxes in northern NH

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - Wildlife officials in northern New Hampshire are seeing some cases of distemper in foxes, and they're advising residents to keep their pets away from them and other wild animals.

Biologist Pat Tate tells the Caledonian Record while not dangerous to humans, people can carry it and infect their pets, and foxes and fishers can come into contact with domesticated dogs and pass it on.

In Bethlehem, Police chief Michael Ho Sing Loy says five foxes have been put down after residents saw them behave strangely with symptoms of distemper. A fisher also came back as positive for distemper.

Tate says fox families and fishers burrow in dens, where they are close.

To date, there are no known infections of pet dogs or other domesticated animals in New Hampshire. Symptoms include fever, tiredness, coughing and vomiting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

NH pet owners warned of distemper outbreak