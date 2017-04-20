CBS poll: Marijuana support growing

Support for marijuana has reached a new high.

The latest CBS poll shows 61 percent of Americans think pot should be legal. It's a 5 point increase over last year. More than half of all states have legalized medical marijuana.

It's a move 88 percent of Americans agree with.

Eight states along with the District of Columbia allow marijuana for recreational purposes.

Most Americans are against a federal crackdown, 71 percent of people do not think the federal government should try to stop pot sales in states that have already legalized it.

Even among those who think weed should be illegal, only half believe the federal government should get involved with the states.

This sentiment cuts across party lines: Majorities of Republican, 63 percent, Democrats, 76 percent, and independents, 72 percent, oppose the federal government trying to stop marijuana use in these states.

Click here for the full poll results from CBS News.