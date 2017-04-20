CBS poll: Marijuana support growing

It is the 7th year that kayakers in the Upper Valley participate in a 9 mile paddle.
It is the 7th year that kayakers in the Upper Valley participate in a 9 mile paddle.
Driver lost control and crashed through a fence at an interstate 89 weigh station.
Driver lost control and crashed through a fence at an interstate 89 weigh station.
The Friday morning incident sent multiple juvenile passengers to the hospital.
The Friday morning incident sent multiple juvenile passengers to the hospital.
Bringing the story of the prison escape back to life, with the people who truly lived it.
Bringing the story of the prison escape back to life, with the people who truly lived it.
Bringing live music, art, and local produce all into one space.
Bringing live music, art, and local produce all into one space.
Hundreds of family, friends, and community members gathered in the North Avenue Alliance Church.
Hundreds of family, friends, and community members gathered in the North Avenue Alliance Church.
The heat was an added incentive for hundreds to enjoy some nice cold beers Saturday.
The heat was an added incentive for hundreds to enjoy some nice cold beers Saturday.
Channel 3's Ike Bendavid makes chocolate for this weeks Destination Recreation.
Channel 3's Ike Bendavid makes chocolate for this weeks Destination Recreation.