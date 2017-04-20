Vermont board approves 2 solar projects

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Public Service Board has approved two new solar projects that could bring up to a $200,000 benefit to the local electric department.

The Caledonian Record reports the projects will be built by Jericho-based solar development company VWSD, LLC, on a vacant property in Lyndon.

Each solar installation will have 2,200 panels that generate about 500 kilowatts. The power generated will then be sold to the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority to send to its members.

The board has restricted construction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and has barred work on Sundays. The development company is also required to have a botanist do an inventory of any rare, threatened or endangered plant species at the site.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.