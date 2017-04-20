Trump ratchets up criticism of Canada over milk

President Trump is calling out Canada for slapping an import tax on American milk.

The milk in question is used in cheesemaking. The president called Canada's actions a disgrace and blamed the dispute on NAFTA, calling it a trading disaster, especially for states like Vermont along the northern border.

"Different things have changed and our farmers in Wisconsin and New York state are being put out of business, our dairy farmers. That also includes what is happening around our northern border states with Canada having to do with lumber and timber," Trump said. "We can't let Canada or anyone else take advantage of our workers or our farmers."

Meanwhile, dairy farmers are worried renegotiating NAFTA will harm trade with Mexico, their biggest export market. The National Milk Producers Federation says one-third of powdered milk, cheese and whey protein is sold to Mexico.