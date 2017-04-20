1 killed in Salisbury crash

A man was killed in a head-on crash on Route 7 in Salisbury Thursday morning.

Police say Brian Kerr from Ripton died in the crash. He was a passenger in one of the cars.

Police say Shawn Newell, 33, of Vergennes was speeding and passing cars when he slammed into a car driven by Christina Walker, 40, of Ripton. Kerr was a passenger in Walker's car.

Both drivers had multiple injuries.