Developer plans retail and apartment complex in Newport City

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) - A developer has announced plans for a $6.5 million four-story retail and apartment complex in Newport City.

The Caledonian Record reports developer Rick Bove, of Burlington, is also planning for indoor parking and an outdoor plaza on the top floor of the former JJ Newberry store. Bove is well-known in the state for Bove spaghetti sauce and Italian foods.

Ernie Pomerleau, a fellow developer, says the project will help bring affordable housing to the downtown area.

The retail and apartment space will help fill a vacant block downtown left after a scandal ended plans for a hotel.

