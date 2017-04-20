Vt. man first and last to cross Brattleboro bridge

A bridge on Interstate 91 has been under construction for about four years. It has stood tall over the West River in Brattleboro since 1960, but over half a century later, its expiration date is up.

"She's been hammered on pretty good," said Larry Wright of Chester. "It looks like she stood up pretty decent though."

Wright would know. He's seen the 1,000-foot-long bridge in its prime. Wright says a drive back in 1959 made him the first person to cross the bridge.

"I went up the ramp and drove across the bridge to the other end," he said.

Fifty-eight years later, he's the last public driver to cross it.

"I didn’t even think about being the last person," he said. "I just thought I would let somebody know that I was the first person."

That person was the project's lead engineer.

"He said, 'Well, you better come down and be the last person,'" Wright said.

The old bridge is completely blocked off to the public and is expected to be completely gone by the end of November.

As for the new bridge, VTrans officials say that will be completed by the end of June. Wright says he doesn't think he'll be the last person to cross that one.