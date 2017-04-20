Vt. police team up to fill their ranks

At any one time, Chittenden County police agencies are looking to hire at least a dozen officers. Now, they are banding together in an effort to find new recruits and to avoid hiring officers away from each other's departments.

Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison discusses the new effort. Watch the video to see.

And Chittenden County law enforcement agencies are holding a recruitment fair next Friday. That's April 28 at the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington. If you want to participate, you must pre-register. Contact:

Cpl. Kye Richter

Colchester Police Dept.

802-264-5555

kye.richter@colchesterpdvt.org