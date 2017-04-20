Quantcast

Vt. police team up to fill their ranks - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. police team up to fill their ranks

Posted: Updated:
Chief Jennifer Morrison Chief Jennifer Morrison
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

At any one time, Chittenden County police agencies are looking to hire at least a dozen officers. Now, they are banding together in an effort to find new recruits and to avoid hiring officers away from each other's departments.

Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison discusses the new effort. Watch the video to see.

And Chittenden County law enforcement agencies are holding a recruitment fair next Friday. That's April 28 at the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington. If you want to participate, you must pre-register. Contact:

Cpl. Kye Richter
Colchester Police Dept.
802-264-5555
kye.richter@colchesterpdvt.org

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.