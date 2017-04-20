Quantcast

Burlington garage closed for repairs - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington garage closed for repairs

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A heads up if you use Burlington's College Street Garage.

It will be closed for repairs starting Monday. The $2.1 million restoration project is expected to take four months.

Sections of the garage will reopen in stages, but level 4 is expected to stay open throughout.

Officials say the project should help the garage last at least another 20 years.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.