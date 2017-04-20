Quantcast

Vt. chefs battle on UVM campus - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. chefs battle on UVM campus

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Call it UVM's top chef.

It's a tasty competition at University of Vermont.

There's been a push in recent years to get healthier local food in school cafeterias and when that happens sometimes the result is fine cuisine.

Channel 3's Darren Perron emceed UVM's Battle of the Campus Chefs.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.