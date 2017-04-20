Scott on South Burlington threats, economy, Newport development

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is weighing in on the threats rocking the South Burlington community.

He told our Eva McKend he has been briefed and that his office offered assistance in the form of the Vermont State Police but that assistance was declined for now, as the South Burlington police continue to handle the investigation.

Scott said the community should take any threat as something that could be viable and credible but that law enforcement and school officials will ultimately be the ones to determine the level of intensity.

The threat Thursday said all of this could have been prevented if the school kept the "Rebels" mascot name. We asked the governor where he stood on the controversial issue and if he thought the name was racist and needed to be retired.

"It's a local issue at this point and, certainly, I don't want to add to the fever," said Scott, R-Vermont. "I'm sure they'll work it out. It's unfortunate that it got to a situation like this, to retaliate in a way that is really unbecoming of Vermont."

We asked about a number of other issues ranging from DCF to the economy. Watch the video to see the full interview.

